Kerala

Navy drops relief materials at Koottickal

Based on a request from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), a helicopter from Naval Air Station, INS Garuda, was deployed to drop relief materials at Koottickal in Kottayam and Kokkayaar in Idukki.

An official statement said the Indian Navy also ferried relief materials, including water bottles, from the Southern Naval Command resources to the nearest helipad at JJMM HS School at Yendayar. The helicopter undertook aerial sorties to assess the status of the floods and landslips for authorities to plan any land based search and rescue operations.

At present all air assets, rescue teams, and team of Naval divers are kept on standby to assist civil administration at short notice, it said.


