Navy divers undertake search at Shirur for truck driver

Published - August 15, 2024 01:37 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Material recovered by Navy divers during search operations for Arjun in Gangawali river at Shirur in Karnataka.

Navy divers from the naval base at Karwar in Karnataka on Wednesday undertook diving operations in the Gangawali river at Shirur for Arjun, a truck driver who went missing on the banks of the river after a landslide on the highway in mid-July.

The search was undertaken following a request from the Karwar district administration. “This was possible due to the reduced river currents and extensive imagery analysis undertaken using underwater sonars,” a defence communication said.

Naval divers recovered parts of a truck during the diving operations. There was presence of significant debris, heavy boulders, and trees that remained piled up on top of the probable positions, and it would require dredging, the communication said. “The diving and survey teams from the Indian Navy continue to remain deployed in Shirur and are coordinating their search efforts closely with the district administration. The Indian Navy remains committed to supporting the search operations until all objectives are achieved and normalcy is restored,” it said.

