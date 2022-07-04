Navy cycle expedition flagged off from Sainik School

Actor Priyanka Nair flags off a cycle expedition by the Navy personnel from Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of seven cyclists of the Indian Naval Ship Sagardhwani reached Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, here on Sunday en route to Kanyakumari as part of a 750-km expedition under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav organised by the Southern Naval Command.

Actor Priyanka Nair flagged off the cycle rally from the school. The six-day expedition from Kochi to Kanyakumari and back is aimed at spreading awareness about the Indian Navy and instilling a sense of pride about the armed forces among citizens, especially NCC cadets and school-going children.