Navy cycle expedition flagged off from Sainik School
A team of seven cyclists of the Indian Naval Ship Sagardhwani reached Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, here on Sunday en route to Kanyakumari as part of a 750-km expedition under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav organised by the Southern Naval Command.
Actor Priyanka Nair flagged off the cycle rally from the school. The six-day expedition from Kochi to Kanyakumari and back is aimed at spreading awareness about the Indian Navy and instilling a sense of pride about the armed forces among citizens, especially NCC cadets and school-going children.
