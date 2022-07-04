Kerala

Navy cycle expedition flagged off from Sainik School

Actor Priyanka Nair flags off a cycle expedition by the Navy personnel from Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, on Sunday.

Actor Priyanka Nair flags off a cycle expedition by the Navy personnel from Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Priyanka Nair with Navy personnel participating in the cycle expedition from Kochi to Kanykumari.

Actor Priyanka Nair with Navy personnel participating in the cycle expedition from Kochi to Kanykumari. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of seven cyclists of the Indian Naval Ship Sagardhwani reached Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, here on Sunday en route to Kanyakumari as part of a 750-km expedition under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav organised by the Southern Naval Command.

Actor Priyanka Nair flagged off the cycle rally from the school. The six-day expedition from Kochi to Kanyakumari and back is aimed at spreading awareness about the Indian Navy and instilling a sense of pride about the armed forces among citizens, especially NCC cadets and school-going children.


