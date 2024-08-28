GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Navy Chief visits Southern Naval Command

Published - August 28, 2024 01:32 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi being presented with a ceremonial guard of honour at INS Garuda on Tuesday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi being presented with a ceremonial guard of honour at INS Garuda on Tuesday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi arrived on his maiden visit to the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here after taking over the helm, on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by his spouse Shashi Tripathi, president of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA). On arrival, he was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour at INS Garuda.

He interacted with Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, SNC, and was provided an update on various training, operational, infrastructure and administrative activities of the Command.

Being the training command of the Indian Navy, a comprehensive overview of the training canvas, along with augmentation of various training facilities and modernisation projects were also presented. Admiral Tripathi was apprised of the disaster relief operations and assistance that Navy personnel provided in the aftermath of the recent Wayanad landslides.

Admiral Tripathi inaugurated the renovated and modernised Command Stadium at Naval Base, Kochi. The stadium features an eight-lane synthetic track of international standards and a central football field. He interacted with the Navy football and volleyball teams and congratulated them for winning the inter-services trophies this year.

He also inaugurated the new yard utility complex at the naval ship repair yard here. This technical infrastructure facility will provide maintenance and servicing of a large fleet of mobile assets and specialist utility vehicles of the yard. Further, the Naval Chief will address officers, sailors, trainees, and defence civilians of the SNC and share his vision and expectations. He will also visit his alma mater, the Signal School, where he graduated as a communication and electronic warfare specialist.

