Navy assists conduct of fire safety audit in government hospitals in Kerala

Audit of 101 out of 140 government/taluk hospitals and other treatment centres/infrastructure handling COVID-19 patients has been completed

The Southern Naval Command deployed five teams on May 14 to conduct fire safety audit of various hospitals in Ernakulam district, consequent to a request by the Chief Secretary to carry out such an audit of government hospitals across Kerala.

After an initial assessment and taking into account the total number of hospitals that had to be audited in all the districts, an additional 22 teams were deputed from May 17 to undertake the audit of hospitals in the remaining 13 districts.

An audit of 101 out of 140 government/taluk hospitals and other treatment centres/infrastructure handling COVID-19 patients has been completed and the teams are expected to complete the audit of the remaining hospitals by 30 May.

Detailed report

Teams from INS Zamorin and Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala were deputed to conduct the audit of hospitals located in Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode districts and teams from INS Agrani, at Coimbatore were deputed for audit of hospitals in Palakkad.

The teams interacted with the staff of the district administration and the hospital staff at all the locations. The preliminary findings and recommendations have been intimated to the hospitals and the State government. A detailed report would be forwarded on completion of the audit of all designated hospitals, says a Navy release.