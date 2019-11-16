Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti split over women’s entry issue

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s stance that it is under no legal obligation to escort women to Sabarimala appears to have opened a rift in the State-sponsored Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti (Renaissance Protection Committee). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formed the samiti in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, purportedly to counter what the government perceived as a dangerous right-wing drift in society.

Samiti general secretary and Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) president Punnala Sreekumar took strong exception to the government’s ‘modified’ position.

‘Verdict not set aside’

The apex court, he said, had not set aside its September 28, 2018 verdict upholding the right of women of all age groups to worship at the Ayyappa temple.

By backing away from its legal obligations, the LDF government has handed its critics a victory, he said.

Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran stated on Thursday that it was not contingent on the administration to allow women activists at Sabarimala unless they arrived with a warrant from the Supreme Court for State’s assistance.

Affidavits

Mr. Sreekumar said the V.S. Achuthanandan government in 2007 and later the Pinarayi Vijayan government in 2016 had filed affidavits in the Supreme Court stating that age or gender should be no bar for women to worship at Sabarimala.

The government’s changed position gravely undermines the renaissance ideal of gender equality that led to the formation of the samiti against the backdrop of the mustering of reactionary forces to thwart the government’s implementation of the court’s decision, he said.

In stark contrast, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary and samiti chairman Vellappally Natesan backed the government’s latest view.

Mr. Natesan interpreted Supreme Court’s latest ruling to refer a slew of legal questions regarding the case to a seven-member constitutional Bench as a ‘stay’ on the 2018 order.