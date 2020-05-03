Navodaya students from Rajasthan sent home

Navodaya students from Rajasthan, who had been stranded here following the lockdown for the last one-and-a-half months, were sent home by a special bus on Sunday.
A group of 23 students, including 15 boys and eight girls, from Tonk district in Rajasthan had reached Navodaya School, Mayannur, as part of a student exchange programme.
The students were sent by a special bus arranged by the Rajasthan government.
Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen and District Collector S. Shanavas flagged off the bus. Stopovers will be arranged at various Navodaya schools on the way.
Personnel of the Rajasthan Police, Health workers, and teachers are accompanying the team. Earlier, the team members had undergone a health check-up.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.