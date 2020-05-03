Navodaya students from Rajasthan sent home

Navodaya students from Rajasthan, who had been stranded here following the lockdown for the last one-and-a-half months, were sent home by a special bus on Sunday.

A group of 23 students, including 15 boys and eight girls, from Tonk district in Rajasthan had reached Navodaya School, Mayannur, as part of a student exchange programme.

The students were sent by a special bus arranged by the Rajasthan government.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen and District Collector S. Shanavas flagged off the bus. Stopovers will be arranged at various Navodaya schools on the way.

Personnel of the Rajasthan Police, Health workers, and teachers are accompanying the team. Earlier, the team members had undergone a health check-up.