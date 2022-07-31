Navjot Khosa is new Labour Commissioner

The State government has made fresh changes to the transfers and postings of IAS officers.

Navjot Khosa, District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, has been posted as Labour Commissioner. She had been posted as Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, very recently.

Jafar Malik, Director, Information and Public Relations Department, will hold full additional charge of the post of the Executive Director, Kudumbashree.

Chithra S. who will return from leave on August 1 has been posted as Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department. She will also hold full additional charge of the post of Director, Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd.

Devidas N., Commissioner of Housing, has been posted as Director of Mining and Geology against an ex-cadre post created for a period of one year. He will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Kerala State Pottery Manufacturing Marketing and Welfare Development Corporation.