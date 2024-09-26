ADVERTISEMENT

Navigation chart of Vizhinjam port published

Published - September 26, 2024 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The navigation chart of Vizhinjam port being released by Rear Admiral Piyush, Joint Chief Hydrographer of India. 

The Vizhinjam International Seaport crossed another milestone before its scheduled commissioning in December. The navigation chart of the port was released by Rear Admiral Piyush, Joint Chief Hydrographer of India, by handing over it to the representatives of Vizhinjam Port.

The chart contains safety information and other related documents required during the berthing of ships and other vessels. Dehradun-based National Hydrographic Office had conducted a detailed study in this regard last April. A Navy ship came to Vizhinjam and collected vital information. Based on this study, the navigation chart was published.

With the publication of the navigation chart, the position of Vizhinjam is marked on the world marine map.

Publishing the chart required continues studies, accurate data collection and hard work of many officials, said Port Minister V.N. Vasavan in a facebook post.

MSC Anna to berth

Meanwhile, another giant container ship MSC Anna, a vessel with an overall length of 399.98 m and draft of 16.3 m, which can be accommodated only at the Vizhinjam and Mundra ports in the country, will berth here on Friday morning.

