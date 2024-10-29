ADVERTISEMENT

Naveen Babu’s family expresses confidence in police probe

Published - October 29, 2024 06:00 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Following the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court’s dismissal of former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya’s anticipatory bail plea, the family of Additional District Magistrate K. Naveen Babu on Tuesday expressed confidence in the ongoing police investigation.

“The person who has destroyed our lives must be brought to justice. The police must not shield her,” said Manjusha, Naveen Babu’s wife in her first response to the media after her husband’s death.

Ms. Manjusha also criticised the District Collector, stating that the official should have intervened when she spoke at the meeting. The video recording of that incident too should have been prevented. The family confirmed they would persist in their legal battle should Ms. Divya choose to appeal the court order.

CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu welcomed the court’s decision and reaffirmed the party’s support for Naveen Babu’s family. “Divya’s act of attending a functioning without being invited to foment trouble is unacceptable. The police will carry out an impartial investigation, with no interference from either the government or the party. The allegations against the Kannur District Collector also warrant a thorough probe,” he said.

