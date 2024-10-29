GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naveen Babu’s family expresses confidence in police probe

Published - October 29, 2024 06:00 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Following the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court’s dismissal of former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya’s anticipatory bail plea, the family of Additional District Magistrate K. Naveen Babu on Tuesday expressed confidence in the ongoing police investigation.

“The person who has destroyed our lives must be brought to justice. The police must not shield her,” said Manjusha, Naveen Babu’s wife in her first response to the media after her husband’s death.

Ms. Manjusha also criticised the District Collector, stating that the official should have intervened when she spoke at the meeting. The video recording of that incident too should have been prevented. The family confirmed they would persist in their legal battle should Ms. Divya choose to appeal the court order.

CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu welcomed the court’s decision and reaffirmed the party’s support for Naveen Babu’s family. “Divya’s act of attending a functioning without being invited to foment trouble is unacceptable. The police will carry out an impartial investigation, with no interference from either the government or the party. The allegations against the Kannur District Collector also warrant a thorough probe,” he said.

Published - October 29, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.