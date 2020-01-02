Kerala

Navathi of Geevarghese II’s enthronement celebrated

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Navathi celebration of the enthronement of Baselios Geevarghese II as Catholicos of the East in Kottayam on Thursday.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Navathi celebration of the enthronement of Baselios Geevarghese II as Catholicos of the East in Kottayam on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: SEBIN ESGEE

more-in

Governor inaugurates fete in Kottayam

Catholicos Baselios Geevarghese II was a great reformer of the Christian community who always emphasised the importance of peace, harmony and service to mankind, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said.

He was inaugurating the Navathi celebrations of the enthronement of the late Geevarghese II as Catholicos of the East, in Kottayam on Thursday. As spiritual head of this ancient indigenous church of India, he believed in the participation of the Christian community for social development.

“The Catholicos was also a leader who worked for the empowerment of Dalits and the unification of Travancore and Kochi,” the Governor added.

On the occasion, he congratulated the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church for its endeavour to extend housing, educational and marriage aids to financially backward families.

Catholicate assistant Mathews Mar Severios presided. Synod Secretary Yuhanon Mar Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros Metropolitan, Metropolitans Kuriakos Mar Cleemis Metropolitan, Geevarghese Mar Kurilos, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, Priest Trustee Fr. M.O. John, and association secretary Biju Oommen spoke.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 11:06:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/navathi-of-geevarghese-iis-enthronement-celebrated/article30463853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY