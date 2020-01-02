Navathi of Geevarghese II’s enthronement celebrated

Catholicos Baselios Geevarghese II was a great reformer of the Christian community who always emphasised the importance of peace, harmony and service to mankind, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said.

He was inaugurating the Navathi celebrations of the enthronement of the late Geevarghese II as Catholicos of the East, in Kottayam on Thursday. As spiritual head of this ancient indigenous church of India, he believed in the participation of the Christian community for social development.

“The Catholicos was also a leader who worked for the empowerment of Dalits and the unification of Travancore and Kochi,” the Governor added.

On the occasion, he congratulated the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church for its endeavour to extend housing, educational and marriage aids to financially backward families.

Catholicate assistant Mathews Mar Severios presided. Synod Secretary Yuhanon Mar Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros Metropolitan, Metropolitans Kuriakos Mar Cleemis Metropolitan, Geevarghese Mar Kurilos, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, Priest Trustee Fr. M.O. John, and association secretary Biju Oommen spoke.