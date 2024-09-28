ADVERTISEMENT

Navaratri Sargotsav from October 3 to 13

Published - September 28, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Noted singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi has been selected for the ‘Navaratri Sarga Prathibha Award’ instituted by the Navaratri Sargotsava Samithi for comprehensive contribution to the field of art, literature and culture. The award comprises ₹25,000 in cash, a memento, and a citation. The jury consisted of musician Kaithapram Damodaran, writer U.K. Kumaran and musician Kavalam Sreekumar. The award will be jointly presented by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Union Minister George Kurian during the Navaratri Sargotsav on October 12.

Meanwhile, the Navaratri Sargotsav that is to be held from October 3 to 13 will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at 11 a.m. on October 3 at Kesari Bhavan in Kozhikode. Several cultural programmes will be held in the following days. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US