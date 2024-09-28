Navaratri Sargotsav from October 3 to 13

Noted singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi has been selected for the ‘Navaratri Sarga Prathibha Award’ instituted by the Navaratri Sargotsava Samithi for comprehensive contribution to the field of art, literature and culture. The award comprises ₹25,000 in cash, a memento, and a citation. The jury consisted of musician Kaithapram Damodaran, writer U.K. Kumaran and musician Kavalam Sreekumar. The award will be jointly presented by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Union Minister George Kurian during the Navaratri Sargotsav on October 12.

Meanwhile, the Navaratri Sargotsav that is to be held from October 3 to 13 will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at 11 a.m. on October 3 at Kesari Bhavan in Kozhikode. Several cultural programmes will be held in the following days.

