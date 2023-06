June 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Thrissur

Eminent writer Arundhati Roy has been selected for the fifth Navamalayali Cultural prize instituted by the online magazine Navamalayali. She has been selected for the award considering her active interventions in culture and socio-political sectors. The award that carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and citation will be presented to her at a function to be held her on August 6.