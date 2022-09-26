Naval ship in Seychelles to take part in training exercise

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 26, 2022 21:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

INS Sunayna at Port Victoria in Seychelles.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

INS Sunayna, an offshore patrol vessel of the Navy based in Kochi, entered Port Victoria in Seychelles on Saturday to participate in the annual training exercise Operation Southern Readiness of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). “This not only reinforces Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region but also marks the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in the CMF exercise,” said a Defence press release.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The ship is scheduled to participate as associate partner in the capacity building exercises being conducted by CMF. The joint training exercise is being attended by representative delegations from the U.S., Italy, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and ship participation from the U.K., Spain and India. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app