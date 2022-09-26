Kerala

Naval ship in Seychelles to take part in training exercise

INS Sunayna at Port Victoria in Seychelles. 

INS Sunayna at Port Victoria in Seychelles.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

INS Sunayna, an offshore patrol vessel of the Navy based in Kochi, entered Port Victoria in Seychelles on Saturday to participate in the annual training exercise Operation Southern Readiness of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). “This not only reinforces Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region but also marks the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in the CMF exercise,” said a Defence press release.  

The ship is scheduled to participate as associate partner in the capacity building exercises being conducted by CMF. The joint training exercise is being attended by representative delegations from the U.S., Italy, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and ship participation from the U.K., Spain and India. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2022 9:36:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/naval-ship-in-seychelles-to-take-part-in-training-exercise/article65938958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY