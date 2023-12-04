HamberMenu
Naval ops demo in Kochi entertains viewers

December 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Navy Operational Demonstration held as part of the Navy Week in Kochi on Monday.

The Indian Navy Operational Demonstration held as part of the Navy Week in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

A display of the Navy’s operational capabilities was held in the waters off Rajendra Madian on Monday, observed as Navy Day which commemorates the attack on Karachi Harbour on December 4, 1971.  

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, hosted the op demo with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the chief guest.  

The demonstration began with a combat beach reconnaissance and assault by marine commandos and a flypast by naval aircraft including Dornier, Advanced Light Helicopter and Chetak. Simulated gun salutes, helicopter landing, search and rescue operations by Chetak, VBSS (Visit Board Search and Seize) demo, slithering operations, mock oil rig demolition, aerial extraction of commandoes and watermanship display were showcased.  

Sail Training Ship Sudarshini displayed its splendour by unfurling magnificent sails and manning of masts. Horn pipe dance by the Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) and continuity drill by naval personnel undertaking 120 sequenced drills without any verbal command in a synchronised manner entertained the viewers. Capability demonstration by advanced multi-role helicopter MH60 R, the new induction in the Navy, and precise manoeuvres by fast interceptor craft were the other attractions.  

