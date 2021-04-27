Naval officer faces court martial in accident case

KANNUR

27 April 2021 23:44 IST

Court-martial proceedings have begun against Captain K.P.C. Reddy, a Naval officer working in the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, near here, who was involved in a vehicle accident in which a man was killed on January 12 last year.

The accident happened in Payyanur, when the car driven by Capt. Reddy hit the two-wheeler of Bhuvanchandran, 54, who was a resident of Kunneru, around 7.45 p.m. Bhuvanchandran suffered a severe head injury. Even though he was rushed to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital after preliminary treatment in Payyanur, he died of his injuries the next day. Following the incident, the Payyanur police registered a case against the Naval officer.

When contacted, a senior officer in the INA said that the court-martial may go on for a few more days. However, he declined to reveal more details.

Advertising

Advertising