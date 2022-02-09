Navakeralam: nod for draft guidelines

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft guidelines for the Navakeralam Action Plan - 2.

The State government will purchase the 34.92 Are of land held by Air India at Vellayambalam in Kowdiar village for accommodating government offices and institutions. The Cabinet has given the nod to pay a fair price of ₹11.24 crore to Air India, which has now been acquired by the Tata Group.

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has been entrusted with participating in the auction procedures connected with the Central government’s move regarding the disinvestment of HLL Lifecare. The KSIDC has also been tasked with examining the possibility of taking over the property held by the company in the State.

The Cabinet gave the node for seeking funding under Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to the tune of ₹114 crore for establishing the International Ayurveda Research Centre in Kannur.