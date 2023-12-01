Navakerala Sadas venue near Puthur Zoological park shifted, govt. tells HC

December 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the venue for Navakerala Sadas has been shifted from the parking areas of the Zoological Park at Puthur, Thrissur, to another location.

The submission was made by the government pleader when a writ petition filed by Shaji J. Kodankandath, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary and social activist, against fixing zoological park as a venue for Navakerala Sadas came up for hearing before a Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun.

Gangesh K.B., counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the proposal to conduct a public meeting near the Zoological Park was illegal and violative of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the Forest (Conservation) Act and other regulations. Besides, gathering of more than 10,000 people will not be in the best interest of the animals kept at the zoological park.

Meanwhile, R. Keerthi, Director of Zoological Park, while appearing before the court, pointed out that the remotest corner of the parking area was picked for the event and it was outside the compound wall of the zoological park. “The parking area had been chosen as a venue so that the Ministers taking part in the event could highlight the importance of the zoological park, and its facilities. Besides, no animals had so far been shifted to the zoo premises except 23 birds from the zoo at Thrissur,”

During the hearing, when the court asked whether mikes will be used at the Sadas, the government pleader submitted that proper guidelines in this regard had been issued. He also submitted that if the court is not in favour of allowing the function at the venue, the government was willing to shift it to another place.

The court closed the petition in view of further submission by the government pleader that it had been decided to shift the venue to another place.

