HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navakerala Sadas: UDF protests against demolition of portion of compound walls at govt. schools in Perumbavoor, North Paravur

Kerala Cabinet’s Navakerala Sadas is scheduled to be held at Perumbavoor venue on December 10.

December 06, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Navakerala Sadas bus in Thrissur district on December 5, 2023.

The Navakerala Sadas bus in Thrissur district on December 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Perumbavoor municipality in Ernakulam district of Kerala on December 6 (Wednesday) alleged that the organisers of the ongoing Navakerala Sadas demolished a portion of the compound wall at the Government Boy’s Higher Secondary School at Perumbavoor without seeking the council’s approval.

The public outreach programme of the Kerala Cabinet is scheduled to be held at the venue on December 10. The Congress-led council had earlier rejected a demand by the organisers to demolish the compound wall, a flag mast and a concrete stage on the campus to ensure the smooth entry of the bus bringing the Chief Minister and other Ministers to the venue.

Biju John Jacob, chairman of the civic body, alleged that the workers of the Left front had demolished a 3-m-wide portion of the wall in violation of the norms and without seeking the approval of the council. “We strongly protest against the illegal act,” he said.

Organiser denies charges

Babu Joseph of the Kerala Congress (M), the chief organiser of the outreach programme at Perumbavoor, rejected the allegations and claimed that the members of the Parent Teacher Association of the school had only removed the bricks of the portion of the wall which had collapsed earlier.

“The bricks were removed based on the directive by the police in view of the security cover for the Chief Minister and safety of the public attending the programme,” he said.

The school, a major landmark, is located at the heart of the town on the Government Hospital Road close to the Civil Station.

In North Paravur

Meanwhile, M.J. Raju, vice-chairman of the North Paravur municipality where the Congress-led UDF is in power, alleged that a part of the compound wall of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at North Paravur was demolished on December 2 to allow the bus carrying the Chief Minister and other Cabinet members to enter the school compound.

“It was demolished around 8.30 p.m. using earthmovers by the organising committee without seeking the approval of the council. We had lodged a complaint before the Station House Officer, North Paravur, seeking action against those responsible,” he said.

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.