Navakerala Sadas: UDF protests against demolition of portion of compound walls at govt. schools in Perumbavoor, North Paravur

December 06, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Perumbavoor municipality in Ernakulam district of Kerala on December 6 (Wednesday) alleged that the organisers of the ongoing Navakerala Sadas demolished a portion of the compound wall at the Government Boy’s Higher Secondary School at Perumbavoor without seeking the council’s approval.

The public outreach programme of the Kerala Cabinet is scheduled to be held at the venue on December 10. The Congress-led council had earlier rejected a demand by the organisers to demolish the compound wall, a flag mast and a concrete stage on the campus to ensure the smooth entry of the bus bringing the Chief Minister and other Ministers to the venue.

Biju John Jacob, chairman of the civic body, alleged that the workers of the Left front had demolished a 3-m-wide portion of the wall in violation of the norms and without seeking the approval of the council. “We strongly protest against the illegal act,” he said.

Organiser denies charges

Babu Joseph of the Kerala Congress (M), the chief organiser of the outreach programme at Perumbavoor, rejected the allegations and claimed that the members of the Parent Teacher Association of the school had only removed the bricks of the portion of the wall which had collapsed earlier.

“The bricks were removed based on the directive by the police in view of the security cover for the Chief Minister and safety of the public attending the programme,” he said.

The school, a major landmark, is located at the heart of the town on the Government Hospital Road close to the Civil Station.

In North Paravur

Meanwhile, M.J. Raju, vice-chairman of the North Paravur municipality where the Congress-led UDF is in power, alleged that a part of the compound wall of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at North Paravur was demolished on December 2 to allow the bus carrying the Chief Minister and other Cabinet members to enter the school compound.

“It was demolished around 8.30 p.m. using earthmovers by the organising committee without seeking the approval of the council. We had lodged a complaint before the Station House Officer, North Paravur, seeking action against those responsible,” he said.