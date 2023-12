December 09, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - KOCHI

The Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme scheduled for December 9 has been cancelled as a mark of respect to departed CPI leader Kanam Rajendran. It will resume at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Perumbavoor, according to an official communication.

