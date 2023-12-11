Navakerala Sadas to begin in Kottayam

December 11, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Nava Kerala Sadass, a State-wide public outreach programme by the LDF government, will kick off in Kottayam district on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and all other Ministers in his cabinet will visit the nine assembly constituencies here over the next three days as part of the programme.

During the event, the Ministers will engage in discussions about pressing local issues and interact with the public. As part of it, morning meetings to be attended by select individuals from different fields will be held . The district administration has made arrangements at designated venues for the public to submit petitions.

The tour in Kottayam will begin with a programme at the St. Mary’s Latin Church Ground, Mundakayam in Poonjar constituency at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The second session on the day will be held at the Government Higher Secondary School ground at Ponkunnam in Kanjirapally constituency and the proceedings for the day will draw to a close at the Municipal Stadium in Pala by 5 p.m.

The second day will begin with a morning meeting at 9 a.m. at the Jerusalem Marthoma Church Hall in Kottayam. As many as 200 special guests from Kottayam, Changanassery, Puthupally, Kanjirapally, Poonjar and Etumanur assembly constituencies will attend the meeting and interact with the Chief Minister. The Navakerala Sadas in Ettumanoor constituency will be held at the Government Boys High School in Ettumanoor at 10 a.m., followed by another programme for the Puthuppally constituency at the Panchayat Community hall ground in Pampady at 2 p.m. The Navakerala Sadas in Changanassery and Kottayam constituencies will be held respectively at the SB college ground in Changanassery and at Thirunakkara Private Bus Stand Ground Kottayam

On Thursday, the morning meeting will be held at the parish hall of Marth Mariam Church, Kuravilangad at 9 am. Around 200 special guests from Kaduthuruthi, Vaikom and Pala assembly constituencies will participate. The event for Kaduthuruthi constituency will be held at Devamata College grounds Kuruvilangad at 11 a.m. and the Vaikom constituency at 3 p.m. at Vaikom Beach. Afterwards, the cabinet team and the Chief Minister will leave for Alappuzha.