Navakerala Sadas: Perumbavoor, North Paravur schools told to demolish parts of compound walls

November 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Perumbavoor municipal council has opposed a demand by organisers of the Navakerala Sadas in the town to demolish the compound wall, flag mast and a concrete stage on the Perumbavoor Government Boys’ High School premises for the conduct of the event in the constituency.

Municipal Chairman Biju John Jacob said that the municipal Secretary received a letter from Babu Joseph, chief organiser of the Navakerala Sadas programme in the town, raising the demand. He said that the municipal council was opposed to such a demand.

However, Mr. Joseph said that the municipality had given the nod to go ahead with the works, which were recommended by a team of police officials, engineers and officials from government departments concerned after a joint inspection of the premises.

“Since the Chief Minister is participating in the event, it was decided that the compound wall, which is in bad repair, needed to be made secure. This is more so in the wake of the recent accident at Cusat,” said Mr. Joseph. Besides, the PTA of the school had earlier decided to relocate the flag mast of the school and they would do it later, he added.

The municipal chairman pointed out that the municipal council had already decided that it would not make any financial allowances for the conduct of the Navakerala Sadas in Perumbavoor on December 10.

The school is located in the heart of the town on the Government Hospital Road close to the Civil Station and is a major landmark.

The municipal chairman also claimed that the school in question was about 100 years old and the flag mast had been a part of the school’s history. The municipal council was therefore strongly opposed to the move to demolish the flag mast.

Organisers of the event have maintained, it is learnt, that the bus bringing the Chief Minister and other Cabinet members will not enter the school compound unless the road leading to the space is three-metre wide, and demolition of the structures is needed for the purpose. Mr. Joseph, chief organiser of the event, also said that around 10,000 people were expected at the venue and the condition of the compound wall posed a danger to the public and for the security of the participants.

In the meanwhile, it is learnt that the North Paravur municipality has been requested orally by the tehsildar to demolish the western segment of the compound wall of Government Boys Higher Secondary School for holding the event. The request has been made by the revenue authority to allow the bus carrying the Chief Minister and other Cabinet members to enter the school compound, said M.J. Raju, vice-chairman of the municipality.

According to him, a decision on the matter cannot be taken unless the municipal council discusses the request from the tahsildar. “But if the authorities decide to go ahead with demolition of the compound wall, they will be prevented from doing so,” he said.

The Navakerala Sadas is scheduled for December 7 in North Paravur.