Navakerala Sadas: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends ‘streamlined approach’ to handle complaints

November 20, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - KANNUR

Amidst Opposition scrutiny, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has defended the “streamlined approach” to handle complaints during the ongoing Navakerala Sadas.

Addressing the media at Payyannur in Kannur on November 20, 2023, Mr. Vijayan cited “time constraints” for not personally receiving complaints and announced the introduction of 20 counters per venue dedicated to handling petitions and complaints during Navakerala Sadas.

“Petitions will now be accepted three hours before the Navakerala Sadas begins, with separate counters for senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and women. A swift resolution system is being developed, and the status of petitions and complaints can be tracked on the website www.navakeralasadas.kerala.gov.in by entering the receipt number or the mobile number associated with the complaint,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister assured that district officials would aim for resolutions within two weeks, with a probable extension to four weeks, if necessary. Resolutions involve department reports submitted through the heads within 45 days, with interim replies “guaranteed” by the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the “democratic strength” of Kerala’s civic-conscious society, Mr. Vijayan referenced the huge participation and engagement during the Navakerala Sadas.

As many as 14,232 petitions have been received from Kasaragod district alone. Complaints poured in from Assembly constituencies, with Manjeswaram receiving 1,908, Kasaragod 3,451, Uduma 3,733, Kanhangad 2,840, and Thrikaripur 2,300 complaints respectively.

Referencing the Life Mission housing project, Mr. Vijayan provided an update on its progress. Though theinitial target was to construct 71,861 houses this financial year, as many as 1,41,257 houses have been contracted for construction.Of these, 15,518 houses have already been completed, he said.

Addressing criticism, the Chief Minister emphasised that the “surplus houses” refute charges about the project faltering, especially when compared to the original target.

Expressing concerns about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(PMAY) Gramin scheme, he pointing out the “challenges” arising from the Centre not setting new targets since 2020-21, resulting in a three-year gap in house allotments. Despite Kerala’s efforts to distribute allotted assistance, the Centre has not provided additional allocations, he added.

Mr. Vijayan highlighted the “financial disparity”, noting that while the Central Government provides ₹72,000 per house, Kerala allocates “a more substantial amount” to total ₹4,00,000 per house.

The Chief Minister reassured that the remaining funds would be disbursed according to the progress of the construction of the allotted houses, emphasising the State’s “commitment to housing development despite challenges posed by Central Government policies.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.