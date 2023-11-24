Navakerala Sadas: Kerala Chief Minister slams Congress for ‘intervention’ in matters of Paravur municipality

November 24, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan vehemently criticised the Congress leadership in Kerala for allegedly trying to control local bodies.

Addressing reporters as part of the Navakerala Sadas at Vadakara in Kozhikode on November 24, 2023, he referenced the Paravur municipality in Ernakulam district and said that the Congress leadership, led by Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, who is also the MLA from Paravur, should not have “interfered” in the decision of the municipality to sanction ₹1 lakh for the Navakerala Sadas.

He said that the Congress’s “threat” that the chairman of the municipality would lose his position was immature. He said that the local body was being dragged into an undemocratic mode by leaders with vested interests.

The Chief Minister said that the Navakerala Sadas in Wayanad district was a huge success and that the public participation reflected the people’s appreciation of the steps taken by the State for their welfare.

He mentioned Kerala’s 99.5% completion of social audit of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme as an example. “Kerala is a model for the country in executing the scheme in a transparent and efficient manner”, the Chief Minister said.

Criticising a recent report of not using drones to monitor the activities under the scheme, he said that Kerala’s position in this matter was “beyond what any drone could observe”, adding that the Centre has appreciated the State in the mid-term review meetings and the empowered committee meeting for revising Kerala’s labour budget.

He also criticised the Centre for trying to “sabotage” the employment guarantee scheme by cutting down the work days drastically. He said that Kerala is the only State that ensures 100 work days for scheduled tribe families. Besides, it is the first State to constitute a welfare fund for labourers under the employment guarantee scheme. “The State is protecting a scheme that the Centre is desperately trying to sabotage”, he added.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the public response to the Navakerala Sadas was not due to any compulsion but is an appreciation to the government.

