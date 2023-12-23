Navakerala Sadas: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slams Opposition for inciting its workers to unleash violence

December 23, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for inciting its workers to unleash violence against the Navakerala Sadas.

Addressing Navakerala Sadas programmes in the Kovalam, Nemom and Kazhakuttam Assembly constituencies, Mr. Vijayan said the people of Kerala had categorically rejected the UDF’s opposition to the event by turning out in large numbers at the venues.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in the wake of the violence and clashes with the police marking the Opposition protests. The Congress’s decision not to cooperate with the Navakerala Sadas was intended to please the BJP, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Congress leadership in Kerala, he alleged, has never shied away from forging opportunistic alliances with the BJP for the sake of “two or three seats.” Mr. Vijayan pointed out that the people heeded the government’s request to show restraint and not be provoked by the UDF calls to violence.

The Navakerala Sadas, which kicked off on November 18, was aimed at highlighting the problems faced by the State on account of unfavourable policies of the Central government. The event was not designed for or against any party or political front, but was aimed at expose the inimical, anti-Kerala approach of the Central government.

Instead of uniting for a common cause, the Congress and the UDF had chosen, quite unreasonably, to oppose it, he said.

In all, 3,715 representations were received from the public at the Navakerala Sadas venue at Kovalam, and 3,031 at Nemom.