Navakerala Sadas begins in Kottayam

December 12, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Navakerala Sadas, a Statewide public outreach programme by the LDF government, kicked off in Kottayam with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday inaugurating the first session for the Poonjar Assembly constituency in Mundakkayam.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the Sabarimala Greenfield airport at Erumely had received most of the approvals and hoped that the remaining approvals for implementing the project would be received without further delay.

Inaugurating the Navakerala Sadas in Poonjar, which marked the first event in a three-day-long visit of the State Cabinet in the district, Mr. Vijayan also accused the government at the Centre for the troubles faced by the Kannur International Airport. “The problem that the Kannur airport is facing is very peculiar. That the airport is yet to receive permission to kick off services by the foreign airlines has come as a major set back to expatriate community. The airport is not getting the support it deserves from the Central government and we are working towards sorting it out,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CM, though the State government had targeted infrastructure development worth ₹50,000 crore through Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board, the actual value of projects being implemented through it now reached ₹83,000 crore.

He also launched a scathing attack on the union government for denying the State its rightful due. “The general financial condition of the state has actually been improved. Besides recording a surge in revenues, Kerala has also become one of the five States in the country where per capita income has improved. But the Central government has cut down our shares without any justification. While the States have been imposed with restrictions on borrowing, the Central government has no such limits. While the National Highways Authority is permitted to borrow, the Central government regards the borrowings by the KIIFB as the State’s debt,” he said.

Poonjar legislator Sebastian Kulathungal presided over. Ministers G.R. Anil, Ahmed Devarakovil, and P.A. Muhammad Riaz also spoke. Jose K. Mani, MP, Chief Secretary V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary Sarada G. Muralidharan, and District Collector V. Vigneswari, were also present.

The petitions from public were received through 25 counters set up at the event venue. The second session on the day was held at Ponkunnam in Kanjirapally constituency and the final session for the day was held in Pala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.