 Navakerala Sadas begins in Kollam

December 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

The stand against federal policy is hindering the progress of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday.

Speaking at the first Navakerala Sadas in the district at Pathanapuram, he added that everyone should stand united against the discrimination.

“The world is watching Kerala’s progress as we have set an exemplary model in the health and education sectors. We have made a remarkable change in the education sector as nearly 10 lakh students have enrolled in government schools. This has been made possible by introducing notable changes in the infrastructure of the schools. Through the Aardram Mission, the image of government health facilities was changed. Modern facilities and the service of expert doctors were ensured,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister added that the State is currently witnessing all-round development.

“Digital University Kerala was started and apart from the Digital Science Park, three new Science Parks and two IT parks are coming up. The State has acquired the land required for the development of National Highway and the works are progressing fast,” said the Chief Minister, who added that the 600-km Kovalam-Bakal waterway will make it to the world tourism map. Speaking at the programme, Industry Minister P Rajeeve pointed out that Kerala is a State on a par with developed countries in terms of human development index. “State-of-the-art health-care systems are unique to Kerala. The first organ transplant in India was performed at Ernakulam General Hospital. The first Digital University, Digital Science Park, and Campus Industrial Park also belong to Kerala. Internet has been declared as a fundamental right and we could also meet the target of starting one lakh enterprises within one year,” he said.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty said that Kerala has seen unparalleled development in education, health and infrastructure development during the last 7.5 years.

“Classrooms were made high-tech and the curriculum has been updated to include environment, waste management and sex education. Textbooks were distributed a week before the opening of the school,” he said. Agriculture Minister P Prasad said that the government aims to make Kerala a State without extreme poverty.

Speaking at Pathanapuram Navakerala Sadas, he added that works are on track to achieve this milestone by November 1, 2025.

“Kerala is the State with least number of people living in poverty and currently 64,006 families are in the list of the extremely poor,” he said.

A total of 3,619 petitions were received in the constituency as part of Navakerala Sadas. A total of 21 counters were set up along with a dedicated help desk for queries and services. Preference was given to the differently abled, elderly and women. Applications were accepted at the counters from 7.30 a.m. and it continued even after the Chief Minister left the stage. They will be reviewed and given to the district level heads through the web portal for further action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.