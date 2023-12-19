 Navakerala Sadas, an instance of people rallying together: Chief Minister  

December 19, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

Each Navakerala Sadas is an instance of people rallying together for the future of the nation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the programme at Chavara constituency, he added that the people have taken a stand in favour of progress that is quite evident from their participation despite calls for boycotting.

“The people are giving us the strength to overcome any crisis,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman pointed out that around 10.5 lakh students enrolled in various government schools in Kerala during the last seven and a half years.

“Several reforms were introduced in education sector by raising the academic standards and providing infrastructure. The classes were not interrupted even during the pandemic as online sessions were started with the help of modern technologies. Similar changes are taking place in the higher education sector and our universities were upgraded to global standards. New courses were started and now students from foreign countries also depended on Kerala,” he said. Civil Supplies Minister G. R. Anil said that Kerala’s development policy focuses on the welfare of commoners and ensuring basic facilities like food, shelter and land. Since 2016, more than 3.5 lakh title deeds have been distributed. Provisions and food grains have been made available at low prices through public distribution networks while special markets were set up during festivals like Onam and Christmas. Kerala is moving towards the goal of becoming a hunger-free State and various welfare schemes are being implemented to bring the families living in extreme poverty to the forefront of the society,” he said. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian observed that the State government is moving forward with development and welfare projects unaffected by any crisis.

Speaking at the Navakerala Sadas, he added that the welfare pension was increased to ₹1,600 despite severe financial crunch.

“Housing was provided for many families under projects like LIFE and Punargeham. Around 900 services have been made available at fingertips by setting up e-services and portals. Government schools have become places of world-class excellence after 2016. Vizhinjam port was made a reality and the State has made unparalleled strides in all aspects of development, including agriculture and industry,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.