Navakerala fellowships presented

August 21, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Bemoaning the inadequate support provided for research in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asserted the State’s priority to set itself on the road to modernity through knowledge generation and innovation.

Inaugurating the distribution of the second batch of Chief Minister’s Navakerala Post Doctoral Fellowships here on Monday, Mr. Vijayan said India’s budgetary allocation for research and development (R&D) is the lowest among BRICS grouping, which also comprise Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa. The country’s R&D expenditure on scientific R&D is currently 0.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), much lower than the global average of 1.8%. “It is also a matter of concern that a portion of the investment is utilised for promoting unscientific thinking,” he alleged.

Emphasising on the State’s goal to tread a different path, the Chief Minister said an R&D budget was included in the State Budget for the first time by earmarking funds to the tune of ₹3,500 crore. Translational laboratories will come up in 10 universities to develop solutions and services to various problems that are key to developing a new Kerala. Citing restrictions created by intellectual property rights and patents in applying emerging knowledge, he also stressed on the need to focus on knowledge creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brain drain crisis

Acknowledging the ‘brain drain’ crisis faced by the State, Mr. Vijayan said several researchers continued to migrate to developed countries. Some even chose to relinquish the Navakerala fellowships for those provided by foreign institutions. “While we might not be made to meet the lofty standards set by developed countries in the near future, the government is committed to reform higher education in Kerala,” he said.

As many as 68 researchers representing 10 domains have been chosen for the second batch of the fellowships. A total of 77 researchers had been selected for the fellowship last year.

They will receive ₹50,000 per month during the first year and ₹1 lakh per month during the second year. The research fellows also stood to receive a contingency support of up to ₹2 lakh per year.

Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal pointed out that this is the highest amount provided for a post doctoral fellowship in the country.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided over the function. Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Ishita Roy and KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese also participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.