Nava Oli celebrated at Santhigiri Ashram

May 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Speakers at the 24th Nava Oli Jyothir Dinam celebrations at the Santhigiri Ashram here on Saturday extolled the virtues of compassion and truth.

Inaugurating a meeting held at the ashram to mark the occasion, BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan said great souls like Sri Karunkara Guru, the founder of the ashram, cannot be confined within the limits of space and time. “Truth has no limits and even if the mind goes after many things, what should guide us is the tenderness of heart”.

Member of CPI Control Commission Member Panniyan Ravindran who was the special guest on the occasion said that India was a land that shed spiritual light on the world before the birth of other religions. He said the vision of Sri Karunakara Guru was a great contribution to the world.

Thiruvananthapuram Malankara Sabha Major Archdiocese Assistant Bishop Dr. Mathews Mar Polycorpus delivered the keynote speech at the ceremony. He said the Guru lived with a compassionate heart. He healed several people and stood as a light to the world.

Ashram vice-president Swami Nirmohatma Jnana Thapasvi presided over the function and former MLA M.A. Wahid, Hokan Fukushi Foundation president Hirako Koike, and Swami Janananma Jnana Thapasvi were present.

Special prayers were held at the ashram to mark the occasion.