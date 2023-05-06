ADVERTISEMENT

Nava Oli celebrated at Santhigiri Ashram

May 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan inaugurating a function held as part of the 24th Navaoli Jyotir Day celebrations at Santhigiri Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Speakers at the 24th Nava Oli Jyothir Dinam celebrations at the Santhigiri Ashram here on Saturday extolled the virtues of compassion and truth.

Inaugurating a meeting held at the ashram to mark the occasion, BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan said great souls like Sri Karunkara Guru, the founder of the ashram, cannot be confined within the limits of space and time. “Truth has no limits and even if the mind goes after many things, what should guide us is the tenderness of heart”.

Member of CPI Control Commission Member Panniyan Ravindran who was the special guest on the occasion said that India was a land that shed spiritual light on the world before the birth of other religions. He said the vision of Sri Karunakara Guru was a great contribution to the world.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram Malankara Sabha Major Archdiocese Assistant Bishop Dr. Mathews Mar Polycorpus delivered the keynote speech at the ceremony. He said the Guru lived with a compassionate heart. He healed several people and stood as a light to the world.

Ashram vice-president Swami Nirmohatma Jnana Thapasvi presided over the function and former MLA M.A. Wahid, Hokan Fukushi Foundation president Hirako Koike, and Swami Janananma Jnana Thapasvi were present.

Special prayers were held at the ashram to mark the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US