November 17, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - KOCHI

The objective of the proposed ‘Nava Kerala Sadass’ is the growth of democracy, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Thursday. He was speaking at a meeting of the organising committee of Nava Kerala Sadass at Muvattupuzha, said a press release. The Minister said the Nava Kerala Sadass was the first-of-its-kind in history, and that it was aimed at inclusion of all in the process of development and ensuring their participation.