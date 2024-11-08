 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navakerala Sadas: court asks CB to continue probe into ‘assault’ of YC, KSU activists

Crime Branch report said that CM’s security personnel merely discharging their duties. The CB said no CCTV footage was available, but complainants produced footage. Court says other evidence is required

Updated - November 08, 2024 09:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday directed the Crime Branch (CB) to continue the investigation into the alleged assault on Youth Congress-Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s gunman and security officials on the way to Navakerala Sadas in Alappuzha last December.

The CB in their report had given the officials a clean chit and requested the court to write off the case by considering it a mistake of fact. As per the report, security personnel Anil Kumar and S. Sandeep were merely discharging their duties by blocking the activists who rushed towards the vehicle of the Chief Minister, who comes under Z-plus category security cover.

Pen drive produced

It was reported that no other sufficient material was available to establish that the accused had exceeded their duties. It also said that no CCTV footage was available. However, the complainant and other witnesses had produced a pen drive with CCTV footage before the court. The court observed that there was sufficient material evidence which the police failed to collect. The court said that other evidence, including CCTV footage, was necessary to find whether the accused persons did the act in discharge of their official duties or not. Pointing out that further investigation was required, the court in its order directed the CB to return the chargesheet for further investigation.

The incident took place on December 15, 2023, when Mr. Anil Kumar, gunman, and Mr. Sandeep, security officer, allegedly attacked Youth Congress State secretary Ajay Juel Kuriakose and KSU district president A.D. Thomas who protested against Navakerala Sadas. The activists had rushed towards the Chief Minister’s vehicle, waving black flags, near General Hospital Junction and were stopped by security personnel accompanying the Chief Minister. Both police and CB reports said that the security officials in escort vehicles were doing what was required to prevent any untoward incident.

Published - November 08, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.