Nava Kerala postdoctoral fellowship projects evaluated

August 22, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A committee of experts constituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) evaluated the annual progress of various projects of the first batch under the Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala Post Doctoral Fellowships during a two-day meeting that concluded here on Tuesday.

The Higher Education department awarded 77 postdoctoral fellowships last year in 10 broad knowledge domains centred on the theme of ‘Rebuild Kerala’. The postdoctoral fellows presented the annual progress of their projects before the panel of experts. The committee’s recommendations will determine the continuance of the respective projects in the second year.

The fellowship carries an amount of ₹50,000 per month in the first year and ₹1 lakh per month in the second year, in addition to an annual contingency grant of ₹2 lakh and ₹50,000 for the science and non-science categories respectively.

The experts who evaluated the projects included H.A. Ranganathan (life science), Suresh Das (chemical science), Sharath Ananthamurthy (material science), KSHEC vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal, K.S. Ravikumar, P.P. Raveendran (historical studies, political science, humanities and liberal arts respectively), D. Narayana (economic studies), Saji Gopinath (management and commerce), Sajeev Krishnan (agriculture and ecological studies), S.K. Satheesh (climate change and geological studies), E. Sreekumar (medical science), and Gangan Prathap (digital technologies and engineering).

