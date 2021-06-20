Naturopath Mohanan Nair tests COVID positive after death

He had claimed that he could treat viral diseases, including COVID

Mohanan Nair, a self-professed naturopath who died at the house of his relative near Karamana here on Saturday, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at Government Medical College Hospital here on Sunday.

Following a post-mortem examination, the body of the Kottarakara native was taken to his house at Cherthala where he had been staying for over two decades. He had been brought dead to the hospital around 9.15 p.m. on Saturday shortly after he collapsed at a relative’s house at Kalady here.

According to the Karamana police, Mohanan Nair had been staying in the house for two days. His relatives informed the police that he suffered from fever and exhibited other COVID-19 symptoms, including breathlessness, throughout the day. The post-mortem examination report is awaited. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

The naturopath had courted several controversies with his treatment techniques. He was arrested by the Thrissur police last year for allegedly propagating falsehood when he claimed that he could cure viral diseases, including COVID-19.