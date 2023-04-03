Nature leaves its imprint all over G20 meet venue

April 03, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

From the massive gateway to the umpteen number of footbridges criss-crossing the venue and the conference hall, sustainability has taken the centre stage at KTDC Waterscapes, the main venue of the G20 events at Kumarakom, Kottayam.

The beautification works at KTDC Waterscapes have been executed by the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village under the Uralunkal Labour Contract Cooperative Society. “The wall panelling of the auditorium is of cane, wood, and reeds. A pavilion for exhibition of handicrafts too has been set up at the venue using the same material,’’ said Sree Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala Arts and Crafts Village.

The bamboo ceiling of the convention centre, which has drawn praise from the delegates of the Sherpas’ meet, was set up by Uravu, a bamboo-based developmental organisation in Wayanad.

Minimum waste

According to KTDC officials, the bamboo fencing for the path sides leading to the resort, the jute textiles covering the top of pathways to the conference venue, and geo-textiles covering the canal banks all ensure an integration of the venue with the environment. “Sustainability and eco-friendliness have become the two key components of the venue here. Alongside ensuring a perfect setting, it has also ensured generation of minimum waste,’’ said an official.

The eco-friendly conference hall, with a built-up area of 10,000 sq ft, was constructed within 100 days. The ULCC, which executed the work, had deployed a massive team of engineers and workers at the site, who worked round-the-clock to complete the project.

According to Ajaz P. Fazal, who designed the structure, the centre has been built in the PEB (pre-engineered building) method, which is lighter than the conventional buildings and takes less time to complete. “The usage of treated bamboo, cane and jute, which were all sourced from locations within the country, have also played a key role in making the building acoustic proof,” he said.

When the ongoing event ends with a working group discussion on April 9, the authorities are planning to lay carpets made of coir on the floor of the conference hall.