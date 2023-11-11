ADVERTISEMENT

Natural flow of water from Puzhakkal to Enamavu should be ensured: Collector 

November 11, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja has directed the officials to take urgent steps to ensure the natural flow of water from Puzhakkal to Enamavu to avoid flooding in various places in the city.

Flooding has been reported at Punkunnam, Ayyanthole, and Puthurkkara divisions during the rains. Water entered houses as all the canals were stagnated.

The Collector who visited the areas recently had asked the Deputy Collector to submit a report after studying the issue. The report noted that the water hyacinth and other weeds, which spread in the canals, were blocking the flow of water.

