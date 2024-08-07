Natural calamity threat: landholders in upland areas list properties for quick disposal

Shocked by the Wayanad landslides that claimed many lives and other incidents of natural calamities around the Western Ghats, several landholders in the upland areas of northern Kerala districts have put up their properties, including houses and farmlands, for sale as part of their efforts to move in search of safer places. To attract buyers, many such desperate sellers are seeking only cheap rates, apart from offering higher commission rates for the realty agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Options to post free realty ads on various social media platforms and online marketplaces are now being explored by hundreds of landowners living in landslip-prone areas. Evacuation attempts by the authorities citing chances of calamities and reports by various agencies listing out such possible areas are also reasons for the sudden rush in the sale attempts.

‘Intensified attempts’

“For over three years, there have been intensified attempts from villagers to dispose of their properties, citing the education of their children and overseas migration plans. Now, threats to safe life due to the fear of natural calamities is going to be the main trigger,” says a realty agent who has received several requests from Kannur and Wayaand districts. However, he points out that the landholders’ attempt continues to be a difficult task with the poor response from potential buyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction workers associated with various builders reveal that only large-scale quarry operators or factory owners are now seemingly interested in purchasing large acres of land in rural areas for their expansion plans. For residential purposes, the sale of properties in rural areas that are on the list of disaster management authorities will be a tough task now, they reveal.

Ecotourism spots

For some landholders, the proximity of various ecotourism spots has come as an advantage. But the land value for such spots has also heavily come down with the looming natural calamity threat. Categorisation of land as ecologically sensitive areas is equally troubling many large-scale landholders in the rural areas.

In Kozhikode district, an increase in sale attempts have been noticed from areas such as Kakkayam, Vayalada, Thiruvambadi, Koodaranhi, and Kodenchery villages. Frequent water-logging in urban areas like Kannadikkal and Vengeri in the city limits has equally triggered the sale frenzy.

In Kannur district, more such trends have been noticed at tourism spots around Paithalmala, Palakkayamthattu, and Palukachimala. Realtors from Kasaragod district hint that landholders near Ranipuram ecotourism spot are seemingly in a rush to dispose of their properties.

“Whatever the outcome of the sales attempt, we have decided to relocate to a safer place. For several years, we have been encountering these natural calamity threats and there is no practical solution other than changing the place,” says a 70-year old settler farmer from Vanimel panchayat where several hectares of land were destroyed in a landslip at Vilangad. He also points out that several farmers are following the same plan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.