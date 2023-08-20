Natura Skin Care Khadi clothing turns an instant hit

August 20, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KANNUR

Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board’s newly introduced product, Natura Skin Care Khadi, a line of clothing and dress materials made by replacing chemical dyes with colours extracted from natural products, has found huge takers and is an instant hit.

The board that launched the clothing for the first time in the first week of August on a pilot basis to attract the people during the Onam festival has already earned a revenue of over ₹2 lakh from the sales of the product.

Launched by the board’s Vice Chairman P. Jayarajan, these eco-friendly products use dyes extracted from medicinal plants, fruits, and other natural sources.

Branded under Natura Skin Care Khadi, kurtas for men, women, and children have been introduced in four colours that are extracted from pomegranate fruit, mulberry leaf, indigo plant, and madder.

P. Shinoj, technical assistant of Khadi Board, said that the board has decided to add more colours extracted from other natural products taking into consideration the good response from people.

He said that these clothing suits especially those having sensitive skin, and have problems with chemical dyes.

Farooq, manager of the Khadi office in Kannur, said that kurtas have been sold in large numbers and there is a huge demand for them from outside the district and even government departments. They have already couriered many clothes to places as far as Thiruvananthapuram, he added. Mr. Farooq said that they are also thinking of selling these clothes online in the future.

Besides this, there is also demand for Payyanur Silk Saree, Sreekrishna Puram Sarees, Pochampally Silk, and Mango Butta Saree that range between ₹7,400 to ₹15,600. In two weeks, they have already crossed an overall revenue of ₹1 crore, he added.

In view of the Onam celeberations, the board has decided to sell the product at a 30% discount and the offer will last till August 28.