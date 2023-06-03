ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nattumavum thanalum’ project to be launched in Kozhikode

June 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

State-level inauguration to be held in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran will perform the State-level inauguration of ‘Nattumavum Thanalum’, a novel project of the Department of Forest and Wildlife, at Government Higher Secondary School, Pavandoor, at 9.30 a.m. on Monday, World Environment Day. District Panchayat president Sheeja Sasi will preside over the event in which M.K. Raghavan, MP will be the chief guest.

‘Nattumavum Thanalum’ is a project designed to protect the traditional species of mangoes that are getting endangered. The project involves planting saplings of the species on roadsides, industrial areas, and public spaces. The saplings will be protected using tree guards with the help of local bodies. Around 17,000 saplings have been readied across the State for the purpose.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US