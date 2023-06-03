‘Nattumavum thanalum’ project to be launched in Kozhikode

June 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran will perform the State-level inauguration of ‘Nattumavum Thanalum’, a novel project of the Department of Forest and Wildlife, at Government Higher Secondary School, Pavandoor, at 9.30 a.m. on Monday, World Environment Day. District Panchayat president Sheeja Sasi will preside over the event in which M.K. Raghavan, MP will be the chief guest.

‘Nattumavum Thanalum’ is a project designed to protect the traditional species of mangoes that are getting endangered. The project involves planting saplings of the species on roadsides, industrial areas, and public spaces. The saplings will be protected using tree guards with the help of local bodies. Around 17,000 saplings have been readied across the State for the purpose.

