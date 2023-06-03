HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nattumavum thanalum’ project to be launched in Kozhikode

State-level inauguration to be held in Kozhikode

June 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran will perform the State-level inauguration of ‘Nattumavum Thanalum’, a novel project of the Department of Forest and Wildlife, at Government Higher Secondary School, Pavandoor, at 9.30 a.m. on Monday, World Environment Day. District Panchayat president Sheeja Sasi will preside over the event in which M.K. Raghavan, MP will be the chief guest.

‘Nattumavum Thanalum’ is a project designed to protect the traditional species of mangoes that are getting endangered. The project involves planting saplings of the species on roadsides, industrial areas, and public spaces. The saplings will be protected using tree guards with the help of local bodies. Around 17,000 saplings have been readied across the State for the purpose.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.