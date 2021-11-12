Nattu Manchottil Educational and Indigenous Fruit Plants Conservation and Research Trust wins Plant Genome Savior Community award

Thrissur

Nattu Manchottil Educational and Indigenous Fruit Plants Conservation and Research Trust has won the Plant Genome Savior Community award instituted by Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Right Authority (PPV&FRA), New Delhi.

The group initiated the mango conservation programme during 2016 with the conservation of a 200-year-old tree of mango cultivar Vellathan. During 2017, Nattu Manchottil adopted activities for the conservation of 35 indigenous varieties of mango in Kannur district. It is now conserving around 200 varieties of mango trees collected from different parts of Kannur district.

The group is also sharing grafted plants to various government organisations, including educational institutions, throughout the State for further conservation of local mango varieties.

Their conservation activity has led to the declaration of Kannapuram, a panchayat about 15 km from Kannur town, as ‘Indigenous Mango Heritage Area’ on July 22, 2020.

The Nattu Manchottil group received ₹10 lakh as purse, citation and memento from the PPV&FRA. The group was nominated by the IPR cell, Kerala Agricultural University.

Paddy conservation

Satyanarayana Beleri, a farmer-turned-paddy conservator of Bellur, a small, quaint hamlet located in Kasaragod district, nominated by the IPR cell, won the Plant Genome Savoir Farmer Reward for the year 2018-19 given by the PPV&FRA. Mr. Beleri received ₹1.50 lakh, a citation and memento. He has conserved as many as 204 rice varieties in an area of 200 sq.m.

Besides conservation, he shares germplasms with important research institutes, agricultural universities and farmers.

His collection includes some of the oldest varieties found in the State grown during the pre-independent era such as Aryan, Chitteni, Kayama, Parambuvattan, Thekkencheera apart from important varieties with medicinal properties such as Navara, Rakthasali, Karigajavali, Chakayoporiyatt and so on. Along with traditional varieties of paddy, he also conserves important traditional varieties of arecanut, nutmeg and black pepper.