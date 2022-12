December 21, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) will organise a three-day training on safe ways to handle explosives and inflammable liquids, in Thiruvananthapuram from December 28. Drivers dealing with the transportation of such materials can attend the training. For details, contact: 90748-82080.