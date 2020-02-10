NATPAC inspects Kottayam roads

In view of the rising number of road accidents in Kottayam, a team of officials from the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) on Monday inspected major accident-prone locations in the district.

The NATPAC team, along with senior officials at the Public Works Department, the police, and Motor Vehicles Department, conducted joint inspections at 25 spots, predominantly along the MC Road.

The team, led by S. Shaheem, principal scientist and head of the Traffic and Transportation wing of NAPTAC, made a primary analysis during the inspection and will submit the final report to the District Collector after an inspection by its surveying team.

The inspection commenced from Perunna in Changanassery, proceeded through Mathumoola, Morkulangara, Thuruthi, Kurichi, Chinganavanam, the four-lane road at Kodimatha and ended at Kuravilangad Junction.

Officials attributed the rising number of accidents primarily to the absence of adequate security measures along the modernised stretches.

“The design of the junctions is unscientific in many areas while traffic signs and markings have not been implemented properly at several points where byroads join the main road. Speeding of vehicles also comes out as a major reason for the accidents,” said one official.

Earlier, District Collector P. K. Sudheer Babu had sent a letter to NATPAC seeking its assistance in reviewing the reasons behind the rising number of accidents and to suggest directions to prevent causalities on roads.

NATPAC technical officer T. Ramakrishnan, Enforcement Regional Transport Officer Tojo M. Thomas, PWD executive engineers, Motor Vehicle Inspectors and others participated in the inspection. Representatives of residents’ association also interacted with the NATPAC team and aired their opinion.

30 lives lost

The roads of Kottayam have claimed over 30 lives so far this year.