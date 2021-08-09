Native places of C.H. Mohammed Koya, EMS likely to be part of Malabar Literary Circuit

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas

Thiruvananthapuram

09 August 2021

Kerala Tourism Department mulls implementing project

The Tourism Department is considering the implementation of a Malabar Literary Circuit, connecting locations of literary and cultural significance, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told the Assembly on Monday. In response to a question from Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram, he said that the native places of former Chief Ministers E.M.S. Namboodiripad and C.H. Mohammed Koya, both of whom are known for their contributions as writers too, can be part of the literary circuit.

Consultations are on with representatives from other countries for a Spices Route Heritage project, to showcase Kerala’s trade links with various countries in ancient times. Meetings were held with the ambassadors of various countries during the previous government’s tenure. As part of this, a heritage tourism project, connecting old ports in Alappuzha and Thalassery, is being implemented.

Several MLAs from the Malabar region raised demands for a proper memorial for the Malabar Rebellion of 1921 against the British rule. Mr. Riyas said that this will also be considered. The implementation of Barrier-free Kerala Tourism, a project to make tourism destinations accessible to the differently abled, have been completed in 69 locations, while work is progressing in 15 other locations. The plans for 36 locations were dropped due to lack of availability of land, he said.

The implementation of a Pilgrim Tourism Circuit is progressing. Administrative sanction has been accorded for the project implementation at 43 religious centres in eight circuits. The works under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme at Sabarimala, Sivagiri Ashram, Aruvippuram, Kunnumpara and Chempazhanthy are progressing. The Detailed Project Report for a ₹30-crore pilgrimage tourism project for St.Thomas International Shrine under the Prasad scheme has been submitted to the Union government. The preparation of DPR for the preservation of Cheraman Juma Masjid is in progress.