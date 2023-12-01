Nations are built on truth, not lies, says Rahul Gandhi

December 01, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - KANNUR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged politicians to emulate writers in expressing their thoughts and presenting the truth to the public.

Speaking at the event where noted Malayalam writer T. Padmanabhan was presented with the first Priyadarshini Literary Award in Kannur district of Kerala on December 1 (Friday), Mr. Gandhi underscored the challenges of conveying “uncomfortable truths”, stating that nations are built on truth rather than lies.

“Expressing what is on the mind and telling the truth is a much harder job because people tend not to like the truth. But nations are built on truth and they can never be built on lies,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi acknowledged the difficulty in aligning with writers, citing personal challenges in speaking his mind.

He said that truth, though demanding patience and perseverance, ultimately holds more power than falsehoods.

In a subtle critique of contemporary political trends in New Delhi, Mr. Gandhi remarked on the tendency of politicians to focus on their own voices. However, he urged a shift in perspective, with the spotlight turning towards the audience in today’s India.

He applauded Mr. Padmanabhan for contributing to the “fight for freedom amid societal challenges”, asserting that writers like him represent the voice, history, tradition, and language of Kerala.

Calling for politicians to embrace the ethos of writers, Mr. Gandhi acknowledged his “envy” for the freedom writers enjoy in delivering their messages.