Nationalist Congress Party moots system to evaluate performance of leaders

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has mooted the idea of a performance evaluation system to review the performance of party leaders at all levels every three months.

The idea was discussed at a State leadership meet of the party in Ernakulam on Saturday. Inaugurating the meet, P.C. Chacko, party State president, said a coming together of local parties at the national level led by NCP national president Sharad Pawar would succeed in creating a good alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Kerala, the NCP would regularly organise coaching sessions for workers at the constituency, district and State levels, said State general secretary K.R. Rajan.

The political resolution presented by Jacob Kattoor, general secretary, spoke about ensuring participation of NCP workers of Kerala in protests against the “anti-people” policies of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Minister A.K. Saseendran, NCP leader T.P. Peethambaran and MLA Thomas K. Thomas spoke.