National Women’s Theatre Festival begins in capital

December 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The three-day National Women’s Theatre Festival, being organised by the Nireeksha Women’s Theatre, began here on Wednesday with the staging of three plays.

Sri Lankan playwright, theatre director and activist Ruwanthie De Chickera, who inaugurated the event at Bharat Bhavan laid stress on the importance of collective action.

“I come from a place which witnessed a serious economic downturn coupled with people’s protest against the political establishments last year. It is in such situations that we realise the importance of the community working as a collective,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani flagged off the festival in front of Connemara Market in Palayam, where a streetplay Ith Engala Kadalu by the Valiyathura Fisherwomen Collective was staged. She said that Kerala has set an example for the rest of the country in women empowerment. Festivals such as this would enable young women to come forward and express themselves creatively, she said.

Debina Rakshit, Chandigarh-based theatre activist, released the festival book. Nireeksha founders Sudhi Devayani and E. Rajarajeswari and others were present. Plays by five directors from outside the State, who have made their mark in recent years, are part of the festival. The Cage directed by Debina Rakshit starring Abhishakti Chandigar, Solo Notions by Savita Rani, Solo Moms by Jyoti Dogra, Burn Out by Bernali Medhi and Roop Aroop by Tripurari Sharma, who passed away recently, are the plays from outside Kerala. The Malayalam dramas are The Edge directed by Ashita P.H. and Violet Windows directed by Reshma Rajan.

Apart from these, three plays have been included in the Women Collective Expressions category, including the play by the fisherwomen collective, Pen Peruma performed by Asha Workers’ Association and Maaykkappedunnavar directed by Ashwini Chand, performed by Rangashree Community Theatre. The plays will be staged at Bharat Bhavan,while the allied cultural events will be held at the Swathi Thirunal College of Music.