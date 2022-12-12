National women’s panel registers case over pregnant tribal woman’s plight

December 12, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has registered a suo motu case into the incident in which a pregnant tribal woman had to be carried in a litter about three kilometres through the elephant-infested jungle in Attappady on Saturday night.

The National Women’s Commission has sought an explanation from the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary about the incident.

The woman, Sumati Murukan, was carried in the litter by her relatives for three kilometres before an ambulance could be arranged to take her to the Tribal Specialty Hospital at Kottathara, Attappady, where she gave birth soon after.

Minister criticised

The woman had to be carried in litter as there was no vehicular access for the ambulance. Those living in the Kadukamanna tribal hamlet have to walk several kilometres to access a vehicle.

Meanwhile, V.K. Sreekandan, MP, criticised the State government’s response to the incident. He condemned a statement issued by SC/ST Welfare Minister K. Radhakrishnan’s office that the pregnant woman was carried only for 300 metres.

“The Minister’s statement is ridiculous. It took a minimum of one-and-a-half hours to cover three kilometres on foot. The Minister is making fun of those who exposed this incident,” said Mr. Sreekandan.

Demand by Thambu

Meanwhile, a tribal collective named Thambu called upon the authorities to make use of the “development rights” envisaged in the Forest Rights Act of 2006 to address the inaccessibility of tribal hamlets in Attappady.

Thambu president Rajendra Prasad said that the remote hamlets of Kurumba primitive tribes in Attappady could be connected with roads and power lines only by implementing the “development rights” provided in the Forest Rights Act 2006.

Hamlets like Aralikkonam and Edavani got road facilities about 10 years ago following the interventions made by social groups, including the Thambu, he said.

In a memorandum sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Prasad pointed out that such incidents, like the one involving the carrying of the pregnant woman, could have been prevented had the development rights of the tribespeople been implemented. He also demanded that motorbike ambulances be launched in certain areas of Attappady.